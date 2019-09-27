New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 5-Piece Screw Extractor Set
$4 $14
Pickup at Sears

That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Pickup in store at select locations.
Features
  • includes screw extractor sizes No. 1-5
  • heat treated and tempered steel
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register