Sears · 53 mins ago
Craftsman 45" Work Bench with Drawer
$225 $370
free shipping

That's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Use coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • supports up to 800 lbs.
  • 45" x 23" work surface
  • drawer w/ ball bearing slides
  • power strip w/ 3 outlets & 2 USB ports
  • overhead storage compartment
  • peg board
  • side hooks
  • Model: TSA4524
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Sears Craftsman
