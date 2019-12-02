Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 23 mins ago
Craftsman 45" Work Bench with Drawer
$215 $220
free shipping

That's $10 under our October mention, $155 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this discount.
Features
  • supports up to 800 lbs.
  • 45" x 23" work surface
  • drawer w/ ball bearing slides
  • power strip w/ 3 outlets & 2 USB ports
  • overhead storage compartment
  • peg board
  • side hooks
  • Model: TSA4524
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Sears Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register