Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 42-Piece Zipper Case Tool Set
$16 $32
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping charge.
Features
  • black oxide coats hex keys for corrosion resistance
  • padded zip case
  • includes metric and standard sockets
  • Model: 41242
