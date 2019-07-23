New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 42-Piece 1/4" / 3/8" Drive Bit and Torx Bit Socket Wrench Set
$30 $100
pickup

Sears offers the Craftsman 42-Piece 1/4" / 3/8" Drive Bit and Torx Bit Socket Wrench Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.25 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • integrated push-button controls
  • precision-cut driver heads
  • rust-resistant, dent-resistant carrying case
  • 42 pieces in 1/4" and 3/8" drives
  • Published 1 hr ago
Hand Tools
