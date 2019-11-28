Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 40 mins ago
Craftsman 320-Piece Tool Set
$135 $140
free shipping

That's $225 off list and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • You'll also get $100 back in Sears points, in four installments.
  • To get this price, use code "SEARS5OFF50".
Features
  • 152 SAE and metric sockets
  • 3 quick-release ratchets
  • 8 combination wrenches
  • 4 extension bars
  • 96 screwdriver bits
  • 12 nut drivers
  • magnetic handle
  • 40 hex keys
  • 4 adapters
  • 3-drawer case
  • Model: 9-99030
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • Published 40 min ago
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
