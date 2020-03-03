Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 33 mins ago
Craftsman 302-Piece Mechanic's Service Set
$295 $300
pickup

That's $835 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Use coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.25 shipping fee.
Features
  • includes an assortment of ratchets, 144-position ratcheting wrenches, 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" standard and metric sockets, bit sockets, combo wrenches, hex keys, screwdrivers, and adapters
  • Model: 70788
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register