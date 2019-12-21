Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 300-Piece Drill Bit Accessory Kit
$30 $70
pickup at Sears

That's the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Sears

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $4.49 shipping fee.
  • Order by 4 pm ET on December 24 to get this in time for Christmas. (Check that it's eligible for same-day pickup in your ZIP code.)
  • includes the most popular screwdriver bits and nut driver sizes
  • Model: 13473
