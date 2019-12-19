Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 19 mins ago
Craftsman 24-oz. Flex Claw Hammer
$19 $45
pickup at Sears

That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • magnetic nail starter
  • 4 claw positions
  • ergonomic handle
