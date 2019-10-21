New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 24-Piece Reach Add-On Set
$25 $110
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
  • includes a variety of leverage tools for working in hard-to-reach areas
  • Model: 30024
  • Published 1 hr ago
