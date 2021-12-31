That's the best price we could find for either by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in SAE or Metric sets.
- Available in SAE or Metric sets.
- 10 0.25" Drive 6 pt. Sockets
- 0.25" Drive Extension (3")
- 0.25" Drive Bit Adapter
- 0.25" Drive Pear Head Ratchet
- 11 Specialty Bits
Published 19 min ago
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- full polish chrome finish
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
Shop a small selection of mechanic tool sets that would make great last minute gifts. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 10-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set for $12.98 ( low by $12).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 10-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set for $12.98 ( low by $12).
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- magnetized bit holder
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Jorgensen 4" 300lb Bar Clamp (pictured) for $3.98 (low by $13)
- Jorgensen 24" 600lb Bar Clamp for $12.98 (low by $12)
- Jorgensen 36" 600lb Bar Clamp for $14.98 (low by $8)
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Score deals on individual tools and sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
It's $4 under our March mention and the lowest available price today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
You'd pay $5 more for a similar 100-peice DeWalt set. Buy Now at Lowe's
You'd pay $5 more for a similar 100-peice DeWalt set. Buy Now at Lowe's
- shock-resistant tool steel
- CNC-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF140SET
That's $11 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 450 CFM and 260 MPH
- bckpack collection bag holds up to 55L of mulch
- Model: CMEBL7000
