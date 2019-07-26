- Create an Account or Login
Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $98.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 145-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit for $52.49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Craftsman 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
