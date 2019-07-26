New
Sears · 28 mins ago
Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$99 $220
free shipping

Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $98.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now

Tips
  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $15 cash back in SYWR points. The points must be redeemed within 7 days.
Features
  • 40 hex keys & 2 extension bars
  • quick-release ratchets in 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drives
  • 116 sockets in both standard and metric measures and 6- and 12-point
  • 6 combination wrenches in standard and metric
  • magnetic handle with 12 nut drivers, inch and metric, and 50 screwdriver bits
  • carrying case
  • Model: 70190
↑ less
Buy from Sears
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register