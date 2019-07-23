New
Sears · 25 mins ago
Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
$105 $220
free shipping

Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $109.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $104.99. With free shipping, that's $115 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 116 SAE and metric sockets,
  • three quick-release ratchets
  • six combination wrenches
  • two extension bars
  • 40 hex keys
  • magnetic handle
  • 62 bits
  • carrying case
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
