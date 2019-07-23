- Create an Account or Login
Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $109.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $104.99. With free shipping, that's $115 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 208-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set for $21.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman Ratcheting Wrench 20-Piece Set for $59.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" cuts that to $54.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.25 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $19. Buy Now
Sears takes up to 50% off a selection of Craftsman tools. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" takes an extra $5 off orders of $50 or more while "SEARS35OFF300" takes an extra $35 off orders of $300 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at around $4, or bag free shipping with many orders of $35 or more. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Eveready Readyflex LED Floating Lantern Flashlight for $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops that to $244.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Garden Oasis Harrison 7-Piece Textured Glass-Top Dining Set for $349.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $314.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $335 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Sutton Rowe Williamsport 4-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set in Blue for $499.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $464.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $735 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
