- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Craftsman 220-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set with Case for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with the best outright price we've seen for a Craftsman mechanic's tool kit with over 200 pieces and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $98.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39. Plus, Amazon Prime Members bag free shipping. That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $7, although it was pennies less three weeks ago.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Zuisu via Amazon offers its DekoPro 168-Piece Socket Wrench / Hand Tool Kit for $79.99. Coupon code "NDLYBXJ9" drops the price to $55.99. With free shipping, that's $24 off and tied with our February mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6-Pack for $10.39. Coupon code "OFFICE20" packs that down to $8.31. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by a buck, although most charge $11 or more). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Craftsman 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Sign In or Register