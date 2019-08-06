New
Craftsman 220-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set with Case
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Craftsman 220-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set with Case for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with the best outright price we've seen for a Craftsman mechanic's tool kit with over 200 pieces and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now

Features
  • made of alloy steel with chrome-plated finish
  • includes 3 quick-release ratchets, extension bar, 128 sockets (mix of deep and standard depth), 6 wrenches, 40 hex keys, 29 screwdriver bits, 12 nut driver bits, and magnetic holder
  • Model: 936220
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
