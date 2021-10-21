That's the same as the best price you'd pay for just the drill with one battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 2-speed gearbox
- LED spot light
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for just the batteries. Choose a bare tool from the list for free, which is an additional savings of $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- free tool options include a Craftsman 20V Jig Saw, Circular Saw, or Reciprocating Saw
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- part of the V20 cordless system
- includes CMCS500 circular saw, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCL020 Task Light, Lithium Ion Charger, CMCD700 Drill/Driver, & two 2.0AH Lithium Ion batteries
- Model: CMCK401D2
- UPC: 885911606165
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
This is a daily deal, so these substantial price drops will be available for 24 hours only. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless 1/4" Hex Impact Driver w/ 2 Batteries & Charger for $189 ($225 off)
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly betweek drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's $72 less than buying via Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- hydraulic ram builds up to 10 tons of driving force
- splits logs up to 18"x 8"
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
