Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Craftsman 18" Cantilever Tool Box forplusfor shipping. That's tied with yesterday's mention, $135 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features back support legs and 18 removable small parts bins.Also available is the Craftsman 18-Gallon Mobile Tool Chest forplusfor shipping. That's tied with yesterday's mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features two wheels, retractable handle, several compartments, and a central auto locking mechanism.Note: You can buy both forplusfor shipping.