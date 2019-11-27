Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 16 mins ago
Craftsman 165-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$55 $200
pickup at Sears

That's the best price we've seen and $15 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Sears

  • Use code "SEARS5OFF50" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes a variety of sockets, driver bits, hex keys, and wrenches
  • Model: 36165
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Staff Pick
