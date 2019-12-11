Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 55 mins ago
Craftsman 165-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$50 $200
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal we could find today by $39. Buy Now at Sears

  • Where available, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.25 shipping fee.
  • includes a variety of sockets, driver bits, hex keys, and wrenches
  • Model: 36165
