Lowe's · 36 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum for $49.98 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- tank drain for emptying of liquids from tank
- locking hose inlet
- positive lid latches
- Model: 9401611
Details
Kohl's · 56 mins ago
Smart Gear Auto Vacuum
$10 $25
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- crevice tool
- brush attachment
- inflator adapter
- Model: STG-6460-KB
eBay · 4 days ago
Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$150 $500
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum in Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list price and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Get it with an additional full-size cleaner head for $30 more.
Features
- includes docking station
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pyle Pure Clean Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$60 $74
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Pyle Pure Clean Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in "Black" for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied our mention from last July and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- three timer modes
- rechargeable battery
- detachable brush and bag-less operation
- Model: PUCRC17
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hoover Air Lift Deluxe Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$80 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hoover Air Lift Deluxe Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 3 channels of suction
- blocks 99% of pet dander, dirt, dust and pollen particles from reentering the air
- includes a 3-in-1 pivoting brush, telescoping wand, crevice tool, turbo tool, and pet hair tool
- Model: UH72511PC
Lowe's · 6 days ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Craftsman 47-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 47-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Wrench Set
$21 $34
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Wrench Set for $20.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", and 11/16" wrenches
- Model: 914018
