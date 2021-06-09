Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $80 for members
New
Ace Hardware · 46 mins ago
Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum
$80 for members $90
pickup

That's a $22 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 2.5" diameter hose
  • 6.5 peak HP motor
  • 180-degree mobility
  • 190.8 CFM air volume
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Ace Hardware Craftsman
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register