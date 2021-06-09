Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $80 for members

That's a $22 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2.5" diameter hose
- 6.5 peak HP motor
- 180-degree mobility
- 190.8 CFM air volume
Expires 6/29/2021
Published 46 min ago
Apply coupon code "TNGIM9FW" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rose Gold.
- Sold by Aposen Tech LLC via Amazon.
- 11kpa suction
- up to 30 minute run time per full charge
- soft ground brush
- 2 modes
- HEPA filter
- Model: H11
That's $199 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- direct drive cleaning head
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- HEPA filtration
- Model: 214736-01
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "12VUIYMO" for a savings of $50, which drops it $107 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Caoxinjun via Amazon.
- z-type cleaning mode
- brushless motor
- 2-speeds
- 800Pa suction
- 4 cleaning modes
- 12° -15° climbing ability
- runs up to 90 minutes per full charge
- includes vacuum, 2 side brushes, remote control, dust bin, charging dock, power adapter, and cleaning tool
- Model: D302
You'd pay at least $350 for a new V10 model, and most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- includes combo tool, crevice tool, mini motorhead, and soft dusting brush
- wall-mounted charging dock converts to a hand-held
- whole-machine filtration
- boost mode
- Model: 23031402
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's a savings of $3 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- shock-resistant
- CNC-machined
- Model: CMAF32PH12
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to join.)
- 20-24ga. steel construction
- full extension, soft-close drawer slides
- lock and swivel casters
- assembled measurements 26.5" x 14" x 44.25"
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
