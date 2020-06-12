That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes
- 6 point socket with fastener
- includes carry case
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
That's $10 under what Lowe's charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.70 shipping fee.
- 3/8" drive
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- molded hard case
- Model: CMMT82334L
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
So worth avoiding slicing a finger open while cleaning gum, sap, etc., off your windshield, especially since it's a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 carbon steel blades for glass
- 1 plastic blade for laminated glass
- spring blade release
- Model: 52000
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- large assortment of hand tools for home and auto repair/maintenance
You'd pay twice this for a similar tool elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole
- titanium nitride coating
- airline safe
- Model: 30-001501NA
You'd pay over $90 elsewhere.
Update: The price is now $77.44. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Walmart charges $4 more.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- Model: 849103561M
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's at least $65 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
You'll pay at least double anywhere else. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished Chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- Model: CMMT12023
That's $65 off list and the brightest deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 1,500 lumens
- steel frame with cushioned grip handle
- tempered safety glass
- 20W total (two 10W bulbs)
- Model: 34-17361
Sign In or Register