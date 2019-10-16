New
Sears
Craftsman 130-Piece Mechanics' Tool Set & 16" Metal Toolbox
$49 $170
pickup at Sears

That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.25 shipping charge.
  • durable alloy steel
  • quick-release ratchets
  • an assortment of standard and metric 12-point sockets to fit 1/4" and 3/8" drives
  • 5 screwdriver bits
  • 40 hex keys
  • more
