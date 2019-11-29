Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 50 mins ago
Craftsman 130-Piece Mechanics' Tool Set & 16" Metal Toolbox
$45
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $125 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

  • This item is for in-store pickup only, with availability limited by location.
  • quick-release ratchets
  • assortment of standard and metric 12-point sockets to fit 1/4" and 3/8" drives
  • 35 screwdriver bits
  • 40 hex keys
