Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 23 mins ago
Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$50
pickup at Sears

That's $5 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • In-store pickup dodges the $8.25 shipping fee
Features
  • inch & metric 6-point sockets
  • 2 quick-release ratchets
  • alloy steel construction
  • 6" extension breaker bar
  • Model: 38108
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Hand Tools Sears Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register