Sears offers the Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
yallstore via eBay offers the 34-Piece E-Torx Star Socket and Bit Set for $19.29 with free shipping. That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best deal today by $5 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 208-Piece Ultimate Screwdriver Bit Set for $21.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 4-Burner Gas Grill in Black for $249.99. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops that to $244.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sears offers the Sutton Rowe Williamsport 4-Piece Wicker Patio Seating Set in Blue for $499.99. Coupon code "SEARS35OFF300" drops that to $464.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $69.99 shipping fee. That's $735 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
