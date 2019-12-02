Open Offer in New Tab
Sears
Craftsman 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$45 $140
pickup at Sears

That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $20. Buy Now at Sears

  • Choose in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Availability varies by ZIP.)
Features
  • includes ratchet wrenches, static wrenches, socket set, bit set, hex keys, and more
  • Model: 38108
