Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 1000 Series 4-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
$99 $169
pickup at Lowe's

That's a savings of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee.
Features
  • measures 26.5" x 32.5" x 14"
  • butcher block work surface
  • 30-lbs. ball-bearing drawer slides
  • supports up to 500 lbs.
  • Model: CMST98088R
