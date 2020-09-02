New
Craftsman 1000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Chest Combo + 51-pc Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
$180 $260
That's a savings of $80 and a great deal on such a package. You'll pay at least $246 if you purchase these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
  • tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
  • 9,916 cubic inches of storage
