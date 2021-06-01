Craftsman 1000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Chest Combo for $100 for Ace Rewards Members
Ace Hardware · 28 mins ago
Craftsman 1000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Chest Combo
$100 for Ace Rewards Members $120
free delivery w/ $50

That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to join.)
  • 20-24ga. steel construction
  • full extension, soft-close drawer slides
  • lock and swivel casters
  • assembled measurements 26.5" x 14" x 44.25"
