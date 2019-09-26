New
Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 10" Bench Drill Press w/ Guiding Laser
$115 $127
pickup at Sears

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $20 shipping charge
Features
  • 1/2 horsepower motor
  • Laser guide for X and Y positioning
  • 680-3,150-RPM speed range
  • Adjustable drill table
  • Model: ZJ4113Z
Comments
