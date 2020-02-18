Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 45 mins ago
Craftsman 1/6 HP 6" Bench Grinder with Lamp
$40 $110
$9 shipping

That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • 36 and 60 grit wheels
  • aluminum base
  • independently operated lamp
  • Model: 21124
