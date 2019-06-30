New
Build.com · 48 mins ago
$185 $218
free shipping
Build.com offers the Craftmade Single Light Integrated LED Mini Pendant in Matte Gold for $218. Coupon code "LIGHTING" cuts it to $185.30. With free shipping, that's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18-watt output
- cord hung fixture
- dimmable
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 3 days ago
Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack
$13 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Loft Man via Amazon offers the Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack in White or Yellow for $23.99. Coupon code "WWB6P8H9" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10 LED lights per disk
- IPX65 waterproof
- illuminates up to 10 hours w/ 6-8 hours of charging
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Houzz · 1 mo ago
Semmes Frosted Glass Pendant Light
$12
$4 shipping
That's $48 off and the brightest deal around
Houzz offers the Semmes Frosted Glass Pendant Light for $12 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features an adjustable hanging length of 12" to 82.5".
New
Build.com · 46 mins ago
Miseno Foggia 24" Free Standing Vanity Set w/ Wood Cabinet
$351
$99 shipping
Build.com offers the Miseno Foggia 24" Free Standing Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet in Antique Grey or White for $389.95. Coupon code "MISENO10" cuts that to $350.95. With $99 for shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $39 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- one shelf
- overflow drain and backsplash guard
