HSN · 54 mins ago
Crafter's Companion Sparkle Ink Subscription Box
$25 $30
$6 shipping

Make your own Mother's Day cards with this 130+ element kit for $5 off list price. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 130+ individual elements, including Sparkle Inks, die-cut sentiments, and clear acrylic stamps
  • enough material for 16 cards
