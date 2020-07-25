CraftZee · 1 hr ago
$50 $62
free shipping
Apply code "SUMMER20" to save $12. Buy Now at CraftZee
Features
- creates 4 scented candles
- includes four 8-oz. soy wax bags, melting pot, thermometer, 4 dye blocks, 4 fragrances, 2 round candle tins, 2 square candle tins, 4 wicks, and more
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
CubicFun Titanic 35" LED 3D Puzzle
$41 $60
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price and get a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- lights up with LED light when completed
- 266 pieces
- ages 14+
1 mo ago
Daiya Coloring Pages
free
digital download
Whether you're looking for an activity for the kiddos, or to relieve a little personal stress, coloring is a great solution. Shop Now
Tips
- Coloring pages are in PDF format.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Water Beads 50,000-Count Container
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cofisons via Amazon.
Features
- non-fade, non-toxic, and 100 percent biodegradable
- become bouncy and squishy when sosoaked in water
- Model: ZC-09
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kiddycolor 109-Piece Deluxe Art Set
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "ERETFOB9" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kiddy Color via Amazon.
Features
- includes 34 crayons, 20 clips, 12 colored pencils, 12 watercolor pens, 12 oil pastels, and more
Sign In or Register