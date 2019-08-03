- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Cozy Cover Infant Carrier Cover in Black for $8.54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3 Sprouts Kids' Toy Chest in Sheep or Hippo for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Smartip via Amazon offers its Smartip Wireless Video Baby Monitor for $60. Coupon code "CINKZT4R" drops the price to $30. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Larkkey via Amazon offers its Larkkey Smart Baby Monitor for $26.99. Clip the on-page $4 off coupon and apply code "FBHL42YJ" to cut that to $18.13. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lelife via Amazon offers its Lelife 3-Piece Baby Teether Set for $5.94. Coupon code "K3PF34YD" drops the price to $4.16. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Munchkin 4-Piece Cleaning Brush Set for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Chicco Mini Bravo Lightweight Stroller in Mulberry for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Babyganics 16-oz. Foaming Dish and Bottle Soap 3-Pack in Fragrance Free for $16.86. Clip the 40% off coupon on the page and checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $9.28. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $6. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
