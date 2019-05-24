Walmart offers the Coway Mighty True HEPA Air Purifier in White for $161.99 with free shipping. That's $18 under our April mention of another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $18, although most retailers charge $223 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • 4-stage filtration system
  • HEPA efficiency rating of 99.97%
  • air quality indicator with particle sensor
  • ionizer