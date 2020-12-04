New
Walgreens · 18 mins ago
12 rolls for $11
pickup
Follow the steps below for about $2 less than you'd pay at Target or Walmart. (It's for in-store pickup only.) Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Clip the $1 off coupon (under the "Due to supply constraints" section).
- Add two 6-packs to cart.
- Apply coupon code "CYBER30".
Details
Comments
Target · 1 wk ago
Philips Norelco 5000 Series Wet/Dry Shaver
$35 $80
pickup
It's the best price we could find by at least $25.
Update: Shipping is now $2.99, so opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Target
Features
- 5-direction flex heads
- precision trimmer
- Model: S5210/81
Amazon · 2 days ago
Actitop 16.9-Oz. Automatic Touchless Soap Dispenser
$10 $33
free shipping
Save $23 via coupon code "ZH29WX59". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Actitop US via Amazon.
- Requires 4 AA batteries (not included).
Features
- leak proof
- can be wall-mounted
- infrared smart sensor
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer
$18 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- This item will be in stock on December 8 but can be ordered now.
Features
- multiple rinseable attachments
- accessory storage bag
- cleaning brush
- trimmer
- Model: MG3750/60
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hatteker Cordless Rechargeable Hair Trimmer Kit
$18 $37
free shipping
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "RXF3Y7PW". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Hatteker via Amazon.
Features
- LED display
- adjustable taper lever
- 6 guide comb attachments
New
Walgreens · 56 mins ago
Tide 37-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$3 $5
pickup
Shop several varieties for $2 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Clip the "Save $2 Coupon" to get the discount. (Sign in to your account for the coupon to apply. It's free to sign up.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walgreens · 6 days ago
Walgreens Black Friday Sale
25% off full-price items
free shipping w/ $35
Get 25% off regular-price items with coupon code "TAKE25". Other Black Friday deals include buy two and get your third free on skin care and buy one, get one free plus 15% off on vitamins. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
