Costway · 49 mins ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 48" x 18" x 71"
  • includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
  • powder-coated steel construction
  • Code "DNHW587011"
  • Expires 7/10/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
