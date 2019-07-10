Costway · 49 mins ago
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Walmart · 3 wks ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles
$18
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers two Rejuvenate Cabinet & Furniture Restorer 13-oz. Bottles for $17.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (A minimum of two must be ordered.) That's the best price we could find by $3.
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Louisville Ladder Elite Aluminum Attic Ladder
$185 $228
free shipping
Amazon offers the Louisville Ladder 54" Elite Aluminum Attic Ladder for $185.18 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now
- Home Depot matches this price
Features
- measures 22.5" x 54"
- 375-lb. capacity
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Costway · 1 wk ago
Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag
$35 $47
free shipping
Costway offers the Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag for $36.95. Coupon Code "DNHW60311" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- made of birch wood
- measures 19" x 18" x 22"
Costway · 18 hrs ago
Costway Wide Mouth Electric Juicer
$36 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Wide Mouth Centrifugal Electric Juicer for $45.95. Coupon code "DNEP23783US" drops that to $36. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 17-oz. jug
- 51-oz. pulp collector
- 75mm chute
Ends Today
Costway · 2 wks ago
Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper
$40 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Hamper for $45.95. Coupon code "DNHW58970" drops the price to $40. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top
$33 $37
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Stainless Steel Electric Warming Tray with Glass Top for $36.95. Coupon code "DNEP235791" drops the price to $33. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 15.5" x 12.5"
- 180-watt
- 2 side cool-touch carry handles
