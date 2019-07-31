Costway offers its Costway Space Saver Convertible Wall Mounted Desk in Black or Coffee for $119.95. Coupon code "DNHW554621" drops that to $108. With free shipping, that's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes bill organizers, fixed shelves, 2 adjustable shelves, and 3 hooks
- 220-lb. max weight capacity for table top
- 50-lb. max weight capacity for shelves
- measures 23.6" x 6" x 30.1" folded
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Yallstock via eBay offers this L-Shape Computer Gaming Desk for $77.99 with free shipping. That's $117 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price fell slightly to $77.49. Buy Now
- measures about 59" x 55" x 29''
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Newport Desk with Drawer in White for $66.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nexera Chrono Secretary Desk in Grey/White for $225.21. Clip the $8.42 on-page coupon to cut it to $216.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- drop down door doubles as work surface
- 2-door bottom storage
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
Costway offers the 69" Metal Clothes Stand for $43.99. Coupon code "DNHW5400411" cuts that to $32. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- eight hooks
- steel base w/ sand & stone filling
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register