Costway offers its Costway Rolling Computer Desk with Printer Shelf for $87.99. Coupon code "DNHW510703" cuts that to $60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Trent Austin Design Woodley Height Adjustable Standing Desk in Bronze or White for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped Computer Desk in Espresso Oak for $205.78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers the Soges 59" x 59" L-Shaped Computer Desk in several colors (Oak pictured) for $128. Coupon code "LDDISCOUNT" cuts that to $99.84. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway 3-Tier Wood Nightstand for $75.95. Coupon code "DNHW56726" cuts the price to $72. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the 24" Round Pub Dining Bar Table for $74.95. Coupon code "DNHW52901" cuts that to $70. With free shipping, that's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 44-Bottle Wood Wine Rack for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now
