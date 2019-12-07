Open Offer in New Tab
Costway · 35 mins ago
Costway Recessed Wall Mounted Standing Electric Fireplace Heater
$191 $200
free shipping

Costway offers its Recessed Wall Mounted Standing Electric Fireplace Heater for $199.95. Coupon code "DNEP23625" cuts it to $190.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • two heat settings
  • realistic flame effects
  • wall mount brackets
  • remote control
  • Code "DNEP23625"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
