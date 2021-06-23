Costway Portable Multifunctional Air Conditioner with Remote for $320
New
Costway · 39 mins ago
Costway Portable Multifunctional Air Conditioner with Remote
$320 $490
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway Portable Multifunctional Air Conditioner with Remote for $320 via coupon code "DN60238971". Free shipping applies. Deal ends July 5. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • Can be used as an air conditioner, dehumidifier, or fan.
  • 12,000 BTU
  • 450 square feet capacity
  • Dehumidifying capacity: 1.2 liters per hour
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN60238971"
  • Expires 7/5/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Costway Costway
Used Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register