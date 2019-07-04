New
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Details
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$144 $270
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $37 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Features
- Loveseat
- Two chairs
- Coffee table with glass top
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
- Model: EP22894RE
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 5 days ago
Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure
$63 $73
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Screen Enclosure in Brown for $62.98 with free shipping. That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now
Features
- can be arranged in a variety of ways to hide items like AC units and garbage cans from public view
- Model: FSW4423
Walmart · 1 day ago
Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool
$15 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Summer Waves 4-foot Rectangular Pool in Pink for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- Plastic/metal frame
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors
$85 $119
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Buffet Storage Cabinet with Sliding Doors for $94.85. Coupon code "DNHW53867" cuts the price to $85. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable shelf
- tempered glass
- measures 41.9" x 13.0" x 24.6"
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump
$49 $69
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump for $54.95. Coupon code "DNAP2073" cuts the price to $49. With free shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hypoallergenic flocking top
- 330-lb. capacity
- carrying bag
