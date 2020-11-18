Apply coupon code "DNPCHMI" to save a total of $400 off list and make this the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- measures 24.5" x 14.5" x 12"
- 3 speeds
- 8-hour timer function
- 6-liter water tank
- includes remote control
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DBROTH via Amazon
- Reduces emanating temperature by 5° to 10°F
- Power On/Off
- Cool mode & 2-speed fan
- Built-in indicator lights
- 5-hour cooling
- Covers up to 21 square foot
- Model: IVAEAC01
This air-conditioner / fan / dehumidifier is $169 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- In Black.
- It does not have a heating function.
- Remote included
- 14000 BTUs
- Programmable timer
- Auto on and off
- Digital display
- 2 Cooling speeds
- Model: DPA140B8BDB-6
Save and additional $10 on this already discount Christmas tree when you apply coupon code "DNCHTREE". Buy Now at Daily Steals
- The 6-foot option drops to $69.99 with the same code.
- 180 branch tips
- made of PVC material
- 185 LED lights in white and warm white
- 8 flash modes
- measures 2.4- x 5-ft. overall
Get this price via coupon code "DNCLUB". That's $65 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- In sveeral colors (Red pictured)
- noise isolation
- foldable
- built-in mic
- up to 40 hours of battery life per full charge
Coupon code "DNCTREE" cuts the 6-foot tree to $45.99, the 7.5-foot to $75.99, and the 9-foot to $105.99, saving you anywhere from $5 to $14. Shop Now at Daily Steals
- 1,000 / 1,346 / 2,132 branch tips
Apply code "DNVPN" for a savings of $3, making it the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- AD blocker
- malware protection
- P2P optimized servers let you download & stream HD video w/ zero buffering
Apply code "DNHW65930WH" to save $40 off the list price and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in White.
- measures 22" x 12" x 32"
- 4 drawers and 1 door cabinet
- Model: 09185426
It's $3 under our mention from four weeks ago, $49 under list price, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sportstorms via eBay.
- 4 wheels
- 4 holes for ground stakes
- foot pump
- drain hose
- towel rack
- Model: OP70582
That's $9 under our mention from August via coupon code "DNSP36638NEW". Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- adjustable height from 40" to 63"
- heavy-duty 600D oxford fabric
Apply coupon code "DNOP70145" for a savings of $274 off list. Buy Now at Costway
- 297-lb. weight capacity
- 480-watt blower
- includes repair kit and 4 ground stakes
- 138" x 110.5" x 75"
- carrying bag
- Model: 06379581
Sign In or Register