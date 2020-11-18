New
Daily Steals · 34 mins ago
Costway Portable Cooling Humidifier and Air Conditioner
$100 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNPCHMI" to save a total of $400 off list and make this the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • measures 24.5" x 14.5" x 12"
  • 3 speeds
  • 8-hour timer function
  • 6-liter water tank
  • includes remote control
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNPCHMI"
  • Expires 11/28/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Daily Steals Costway
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register