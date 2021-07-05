Costway Portable Cooling Evaporative Fan for $115
Costway Portable Cooling Evaporative Fan
$115 $140
Apply coupon code "DN19284053" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 3 speeds
  • 8 hour timer function
  • remote control
  • washable air filter
  • caster wheels
  • 6L water tank
  • Code "DN19284053"
  • Expires 7/22/2021
