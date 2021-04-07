Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $169.95 ($43 off).
Use coupon code "DN3679542" for a low by $10. Buy Now at Costway
- measures 30-feet L x 7-feet H
- for 9- to 10-foot umbrellas
- adjustable height and diameter
- zippered entrance
- weather resistant
- weighted tube bottom
Apply coupon code "DN47095186" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- double sided
- open and close crank handle
- reinforced powder-coated steel ribs
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get $65 under what you'd pay at Costway direct. Buy Now at Tanga
- PE rattan over metal frame
- tempered glass tabletop
- sponge filled cushions
- 350-lbs. chair capacity
- 110-lb. table capacity
- Model: 71840263
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in Grey.
- sturdy iron frame and premium rattan
- detachable covers
- waterproof
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
Shop and save on folding patio sets, sectional patio sets, chaise lounge recliners, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "OUTFUR10" to take an additional 10% off these already discounted items. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Patio Rattan Chaise Recliner w/ Cushion in Red for $152.95 after code ($17 off).
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for
$329.99$319.99 ($290 off).
That's a savings of $45 for Ace Rewards Members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members price is $50.
- In Taupe or Gray.
Use coupon code "DN41235670" for $31 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- In Green.
- galvanized steel
- 2 drainage holes
- 24.5" L x 12.5" W x 18" H
Apply coupon code "DN54870392" for a savings of $15, making this a low by $11. Buy Now at Costway
- 6" wheel diameter
- 1.2" aerator spikes
- measures 17" x 8" x 50" overall
- fender
Save on bikes, rowers, chin-up bars, weight sets, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Adjustable Incline Sit Up Bench for
$149.95 ($63 off)$139.95 ($73 off).
Get the lowest price we could find by $17 via coupon code "DNHW67510NEW". Buy Now at Costway
- 88 LED lights in warm white
- UL certified transformer
- 10” x 10” metal base
- IP44 waterproof
- 16.4-foot cord
Apply coupon "DEALNEWS" to get the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Tanga
- crushes up to 30 lbs. of ice in an hour
- ice chute with funnel design
- Model: 71860352
Apply coupon code "DNEP23667NEW" to save a total of $57 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
- functions as air cooler, humidifier, fan, and air purifier
- reduces temperatures through water evaporation
- honeycomb cooling pad
- washable filter
- 3 wind speed settings
- 2 ice-crystal boxes
Apply coupon code "DN87145392" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Costway
- 4" memory foam mattress
- 360° swivel wheels
- strudy steel frame
- Model: 87145392
Apply code "DN89316457" to save $20. Buy Now at Costway
- 5,100-BTUs
- remote control
- 2 heat levels
- 7 flame levels
- Model: 89316457
