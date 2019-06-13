New
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Patio Glider Outdoor Rocking Bench for $82.99. Coupon code "COS16" cuts that to $66.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24, although we saw it for $5 less in January. Buy Now
- measures 41" x 28" x 37"
- metal frame and four fixed chair legs
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Amazon · 6 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mainstays Pleasant Grove Folding Chair 2-Pack
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Pleasant Grove Sling Folding Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $36.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $18 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Battle Creek Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing
$185 $204
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $185 with free shipping. That's a savings of $19 and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Reversible all-weather seat and back cushions
- Weighs 30 lbs. and supports up to 500 lbs.
- Model: S18V0002B
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$160 $599
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $439 off list and at least $40 less than you'd pay through another Monoprice storefront. Buy Now
Features
- 2K LCD curing screen
- auto-leveled build plate
- supports multiple on-board profiles
- built-in Wi-Fi Web UI with microSDTM slot
- compatible with most files from the Creation Workshop and Print Studio software packages
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Features
- includes a loveseat, 2 single sofas and a coffee table
- thick seat cushion
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
