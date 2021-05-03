Costway Mother's Day Sale: Up to 40% off

Shop discounted small appliances, furniture, exercise equipment, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Folding Lazy Sofa Chair with Massaging Pillow for $129.95 ($33 off).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Save on a variety of garden tools, lawn mowers, portable power stations and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Grass Trimmer w/ Pole Saw, Hedge Trimmer, & Edger Attachments for $439 (a low by $217 if bought separately elsewhere).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Apply code "OUTFUR10" to save an extra 10% off already discounted patio furniture. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 3-Piece Lounge Chair Set with Folding Table for $317.65 after coupon ($124 off the list price).
Save on over 60 items including camping beds from $20, camping tables from $25, hiking poles from $26, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Inflatable Camping Bed for $19.95.
