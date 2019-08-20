Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Modern Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair in Black for $55.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $44.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Adjustable Activity Office Tilt Stool in Black for $64.79 with free shipping. That is $35 off and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $62.51. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Respawn 110 Bonded Leather Reclining Racing Style Gaming Chair in
Gray or Red for $98.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Classic Adjustable Microfiber Office Chair in Light Beige for $76.90 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $33 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $73.08. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 44-Bottle Wood Wine Rack for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
