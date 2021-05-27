Costway Mini Portable Compact Electric Ice Maker Machine for $95
Costway · 49 mins ago
Costway Mini Portable Compact Electric Ice Maker Machine
$95 $110
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNICEMAKER" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Several colors are available (Black pictured).
Features
  • Bullet shaped ice
  • Water tank capacity: 0.58 gallons
  • Ice basket capacity: 1.5 lbs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNICEMAKER"
  • Expires 6/19/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Costway Costway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register